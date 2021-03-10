We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Twix Easter Egg With 2 Twix Xtra Bars 328G

This product is only available for delivery between 01/03/2021 and 03/04/2021.

£ 5.00
£1.53/100g

Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Hollow Egg - Hollow milk chocolate egg. Twix® - Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%).
  • A Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg with 2 Twix® xtra bars
  • Hollow Egg
  • Portions per pack: ~ 7, Portion size: 25g
  • Twix®
  • Portions per pack: 4, Portion size: 37.5g
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 328G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

328g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 37.5g (%*)
    Energy 2064kJ774kJ (9%)
    -493kcal185kcal (9%)
    Fat 24g8.9g (13%)
    of which saturates 14g5.2g (26%)
    Carbohydrate 65g24g (9%)
    of which sugars 49g18g (20%)
    Protein 4.3g1.6g (3%)
    Salt 0.41g0.15g (3%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g (%*)
    Energy 2205kJ551kJ (7%)
    -527kcal132kcal (7%)
    Fat 29g7.3g (10%)
    of which saturates 17g4.3g (22%)
    Carbohydrate 59g15g (6%)
    of which sugars 58g15g (17%)
    Protein 7.0g1.8g (4%)
    Salt 0.32g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

