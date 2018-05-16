Vtech Twist & Spin Lion

- Pressing the button on the top of the Lion's head plays fun phrases, sounds and music including 15 melodies and 3 sing-along songs.
- Twist and Spin with this adorable Lion toy by VTech®! The Lion is designed to securely stick to high chairs and other surfaces via the suction cup located underneath it, so your little one can play without risk of knocking the Lion over the edge! The Lion and its hoop spin independently of one another, great for little one's motor skill development. Spin the hoop's colourful beads! Press the button on top of Lion's head to hear fun phrases, songs, melodies and sounds. Lion's nose lights up with the responses! Bright colours and patterns on Lion's fabric mane capture little one's attention.
- Securely and stably attach the Lion to high chairs and other surfaces using the suction cup
- Bright colours and patterns on Lion's fabric mane capture your little one's attention
