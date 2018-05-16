Vtech Peek A Boo Bear

- Two learning buttons play exciting music, catchy songs and fun phrases including 4 sing-along songs and 15 Melodies
- Introducing the Peek-a-Boo Bear by VTech! Baby will get a lovely surprise when they press one of the two learning buttons on the honey pot, as a friendly fabric bear will pop up to play hide and seek! The buttons also play exciting music, catchy songs and fun phrases which support and encourage language development. Push the bumble bee down to see the bees on the front spin! This cute little honey pot provides opportunities for your little one to develop their motor skills. The brightly coloured honey pot and colourful buttons support visual development. Features 4 fun sing-along songs and 15 happy melodies.
- Press one of the two honey buttons to see bear pop up!
- Push the bumble bee down to see the bees on the front spin
