Vtech Shake & Sounds Caterpillar

- Shake, shake, shake this adorable little caterpillar rattle by VTech®! The easy-to-grasp handle makes it simple for your little one to grip and shake the rattle. With a built-in motion sensor, the caterpillar will say fun phrases and play delightful sing-along songs, melodies and sounds. Shaking the caterpillar rattle will also make the colourful beads inside bounce around, capturing little one's attention. The caterpillar features a light up heart button that also plays fun phrases, songs, melodies and sounds. Caterpillar's legs are made of a soft fabric with many bright colours and exciting patterns for visual stimulation.
- Shake the easy-to-grasp handle to see and hear the colourful beads rattle
- Press the light up heart button to hear fun phrases, sounds, and music
- The motion sensor inside the caterpillar also triggers responses when shaken
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020