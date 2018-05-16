Keel 20Cm Llamas
New
- These hugable Llamas are made from only the finest supersoft high quality materials. The Llama is one of 2020's most fashionable characters.
- These cute and collectable characters come in 2 colourways pink and white and feature the most adorable glittery sparkle eyes.
- These beautiful soft toys have been created by Keel Toys, one of the world's leading soft toy designers and manufacturers.
- We're sure this will be every child's must have product this year! Styles may vary. One plush supplied
- H20cm x W12m x D12cm
- Hand washable
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Recommended for age 1+
Lower age limit
1 Years
Net Contents
2 x Llama
Using Product Information
