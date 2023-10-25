We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vtech Toot Toot Drivers 3 In 1 Raceway

Vtech Toot Toot Drivers 3 In 1 Raceway

Vtech Toot Toot Drivers 3 In 1 Raceway
Race through exciting courses with the Toot-Toot Drivers 3-in-1 Raceway by VTech! Rearrange the tracks and create a dual raceway, stunt track or super raceway! Includes cute SmartPoint racer that plays 3 fun sing-along songs & 6 melodies. Feature button triggers fun movements. Each track piece is designed for little hands so your child will develop fine motor skills while re-arranging the raceway and connecting the tracks to other Toot-Toot Drivers® play sets! Features 2 SmartPoint locations that trigger phrases, fun sounds and tunes when driven over. Encourages language development, imaginative play and helps develop essential motor skills. (additional SmartPoint™ vehicles sold separately)
Push the racer or press the button for more fun reactions and movementsTracks connect to other Toot-Toot Drivers® play sets! (each sold separately)
