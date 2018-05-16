Beast of Buckingham Palace David Walliams

- Fly into a fiery and fantastical future with No. 1 bestselling author David Walliams, in an epic adventure of myth and legend, good and evil, and one small boy who must save the world...
- Illustrated by the artistic genius Tony Ross!
- It is 2120 and London is in ruins.
- The young Prince Alfred has never known a life outside Buckingham Palace - but when strange goings-on breach its walls and stalk the corridors in the dead of night, he is thrust into a world of mystery, adventure and monsters.
- And when his mother, the Queen, is dragged away to the Tower of London, Alfred must screw up his courage and battle to save her, himself... and the entire city.
- In a future of myths and legends, join the bestselling David Walliams and venture forth into his most enthralling tale yet!
