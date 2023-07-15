Ibiza Club Vape Deluxe Sub Ohm Vape Kit

Deluxe Sub Ohm Vape Kit to be used in conjunction with Ibiza Club Replacement Coils for Deluxe Sub Ohm Vape Kit Model No: 114180 This device has been supplied by AFB PLC and has been manufactured to meet our demanding standards.

The Name Ibiza Club® is a Registered Trademark of AFB PLC. Product Specification Model No: 114159 Dimension: 113 x 38 x 22mm Atomizer Capacity 2ml Coil Resistance: 0.3Ω Coil Dimension: 22 x 11(Dia)mm Power: 20W/30W/40W/50W Input Voltage: 3.2~4.2V Battery Capacity: 1500 mAh

Vapes & E-Liquid Variable Wattage 20W - 50W Ergonomic Comfort Design Variable Airflow Stainless Steel Components Built in 1500mAh Battery 2ml E-Liquid Capacity

Made in China

Note: Use of non Ibiza Club® accessories could damage your Ibiza Club® device.

Lower age limit

18 Years