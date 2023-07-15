We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ibiza Club Vape Deluxe Sub Ohm Vape Kit

Ibiza Club Vape Deluxe Sub Ohm Vape Kit

2(4)
£30.00

£30.00/each

Ibiza Club Vape Deluxe Sub Ohm Vape Kit
Deluxe Sub Ohm Vape Kit to be used in conjunction with Ibiza Club Replacement Coils for Deluxe Sub Ohm Vape KitModel No: 114180This device has been supplied by AFB PLC and has been manufactured to meet our demanding standards.
Try our full range of Ibiza Club® E-Liquids (sold separately), available in various strengths and nicotine free.
The Name Ibiza Club® is a Registered Trademark of AFB PLC.Product SpecificationModel No: 114159Dimension: 113 x 38 x 22mmAtomizer Capacity 2mlCoil Resistance: 0.3ΩCoil Dimension: 22 x 11(Dia)mmPower: 20W/30W/40W/50WInput Voltage: 3.2~4.2VBattery Capacity: 1500 mAh
Vapes & E-LiquidVariable Wattage 20W - 50WErgonomic Comfort DesignVariable AirflowStainless Steel ComponentsBuilt in 1500mAh Battery2ml E-Liquid Capacity

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

Note: Use of non Ibiza Club® accessories could damage your Ibiza Club® device.

Lower age limit

18 Years

