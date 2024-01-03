We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Monster Jam 1 64 Assorted

Monster Jam 1 64 Assorted

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Monster Jam 1 64 Assorted
Official Monster Jam Truck: Dominate everything in your way with the all-new, official Monster Jam 1:64 scale die-cast monster truck!Authentic Replica: The 1:64 die-cast features more detail and life-like graphics. Official BKT Tires, chrome rims, and an authentically styled chassis make it feel like you have the real thing!Collectible Poster: Keep track of your Monster Jam trucks with the exclusive collector's poster! Each poster features an awesome Monster Jam truck on one side, so you can hang it on your wall!Introducing the all-new, official 1:64 scale die-cast Monster Jam monster truck! This lean, mean, Monster Jam machine features more details and graphics than ever before! With official BKT Tires, stylized chrome rims, and an authentic chassis with chrome detailing, this monster truck embodies the style and swagger of its real-life counterpart! Plus, this 1:64 scale truck comes complete with a driver molded into the driver seat and a collectible Monster Jam driver figurine, so you can set the stage of your very own Monster Jam arena! This 1:64 scale die-cast Monster Jam truck is just like the real thing - only fun size! And now with more trucks to collect than ever before, it's easy to keep track of your collection with the exclusive collector's poster! Start building your Monster Jam collection today!
H16.51cm x W13.97cm x D6.86cm

Suitable for ages 3yrs+

3 Years

