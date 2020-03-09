By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Silentnight Teddy Pillow - Silver

5(1)Write a review
Silentnight Teddy Pillow - Silver
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

  • Super-soft and ultra-cosy, the cuddly Teddy Fleece pillow is the perfect accompaniment for a snuggly night's sleep. Crafted with a soft-touch fleecy polyester and generously filled with cushioning, silky hollowfibre for extra support.
  • H48cm x W74cm
  • Soft & fluffy teddy fleece outer
  • Can be used with or without a pillowcase
  • This product is hypoallergenic, machine washable
  • Includes 2 year peace of mind guarantee

Information

Produce of

Made in the UK.

Preparation and Usage

  • Machine Washable, Tumble Dry

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Bought the pillows yesterday they are so soft and

5 stars

Bought the pillows yesterday they are so soft and comfortable had a great nights sleep would strongly recommend

Usually bought next

Silentnight Teddy Pillow - Blush

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

Silentnight Touch Of Luxury Stripe Pillow Pair

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Offer

Silentnight Cotton Rich White Housewife Pillowcase Pair

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Offer

Silentnight Cotton Rich Silver Housewife Pillowcase Pair

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here