Dc Batmobile

Dc Batmobile
£ 20.00
£20.00/each
  • Launch the Batboat: This 2-in-1 transforming vehicle doubles as Batmobile the Batboat! Simply lift the Batmobile's hatch, pull the Batboat out from the back and launch right into action!
  • Batman's Iconic Batmobile: Keep the streets of Gotham City safe with the Batmobile! This deluxe Batman vehicle features sleek detailing, bringing Batman's classic vehicle to life. Engage on land or water with the 2-in-1 Batmobile help protect Gotham City! The ultimate Batman toy for kids aged 4 and up.
  • Works with 4-Inch Batman Action Figures: The 2-in-1 Batmobile fits the Batman 4-Inch Action Figures (each sold separately). Load your figure into the driver's seat and bring justice to Gotham City!
  • Take your Batman missions to the next level with the 2-in-1 Batmobile and Batboat! When there's trouble in Gotham City Harbor, launch the Batboat! Simply lift the Batmobile's hatch and pull out the Batboat to deploy! Compatible with the Batman 4-Inch Action Figures (each sold separately), load The Caped Crusader behind the wheel of his sleek transforming vehicle and speed right into action! Equipped with everything Batman needs to keep Gotham City safe, this iconic Batman vehicle is ready for epic adventure as the Batmobile or Batboat! Engage your imagination to create your own superhero adventures. Bring down Gotham City's infamous criminals with the Batman 2-in-1 Batmobile!

Popular with the kids

4 stars

Kids loved it. Decent size and 2-in-1 was good value.

