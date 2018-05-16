By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Smarties Orange Mini Eggs Giant Egg 280G

Smarties Orange Mini Eggs Giant Egg 280G
£ 3.00
£1.08/100g

Product Description

  • Orange Mini Eggs
  • www.smarties.co.uk
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.
  • Smarties is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • SMARTIES® Orange Mini Egg Giant Egg is a smooth milk chocolate egg with a bag of Orange SMARTIES® Mini Eggs!
  • SMARTIES® were originally named 'Chocolate Dragée' when we first started making them in Rowntrees in York around 1882 - before being renamed Chocolate Beans, then finally SMARTIES® in 1937. SMARTIES® contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES® for nearly 80 years! SMARTIES® are available in a mixture of 8 different coloured shells - covering red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange. Unique to the UK only, the orange SMARTIES are the only colour to contain a flavour - with the shell infused with natural orange oil.
  • Since 2006, SMARTIES® have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES® can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons and sharing bags - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite! The original colourful confectionery - tasty treats of smooth milk chocolate covered in a colourful crisp sugar shell.
  • SMARTIES® is all part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • If you like this why not try our Smarties orange Incredible egg
  • Orange Milk Chocolate Egg
  • Contains 10 servings.
  • Orange Smarties Mini Eggs
  • Contains approximately 5 servings.
  • Smooth milk chocolate orange egg with a bag of Smarties Orange Mini Eggs!
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Peanuts, Soya, Tree Nuts
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store cool and dry. Best Before End see base

Preparation and Usage

  • Orange Milk Chocolate Egg
  • Share or save your chocolate egg!
  • Know Your Servings
  • 1/10 Egg = 1 Serving
  • Or
  • Orange Smarties Mini Eggs
  • Know Your Servings
  • 4 Mini Eggs = 1 Serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • ORANGE SMARTIES MINI EGGS
  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

  • Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs. This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

280g

Safety information

ORANGE SMARTIES MINI EGGS Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

    • Smooth milk chocolate orange egg with a bag of Smarties Orange Mini Eggs!
    • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • Orange Milk Chocolate Egg
    • Orange Smarties Mini Eggs

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Orange Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Peanuts, Soya, Tree Nuts
    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store cool and dryBest Before End see base

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/10 eggReference Intake*%RI*
    Energy2225kJ454kJ8400kJ
    -532kcal109kcal2000kcal5%
    Fat29.4g6.0g70g9%
    of which: saturates17.3g3.5g20g18%
    Carbohydrate59.8g12.2g260g5%
    of which: sugars59.0g12.0g90g13%
    Fibre1.6g0.3g--
    Protein6.1g1.2g50g2%
    Salt0.23g0.05g6g<1%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    Contains 10 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
    • Smooth milk chocolate orange egg with a bag of Smarties Orange Mini Eggs!
    • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • Orange Milk Chocolate Egg
    • Orange Smarties Mini Eggs

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk Chocolate (63%) (Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Sugar, Flavourings, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Colours (Curcumin, Beta-Carotene)

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Peanuts, Soya, Tree Nuts
    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store cool and dryBest Before End see base

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 4 eggsReference Intake*%RI*
    Energy2041kJ289kJ8400kJ
    -486kcal69kcal2000kcal3%
    Fat19.1g2.7g70g4%
    of which: saturates11.3g1.6g20g8%
    Carbohydrate73.9g10.5g260g4%
    of which: sugars73.2g10.4g90g12%
    Fibre1.0g0.1g--
    Protein4.0g0.6g50g1%
    Salt0.15g0.02g6g<1%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    Contains approximately 5 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

