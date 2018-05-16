Milkybar White & Milk Choc Giant Easter Egg 295g

Product Description
- A white and milk chocolate egg with a pouch bag of Milkybar® Mixups (A mix of white chocolate pieces with a creamy tasting cocoa filling and milk chocolate pieces with a creamy tasty milky filling).
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Milkybar is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- We love milk at Milkybar®, which is why we've added even more of it to our chocolate. The same delicious taste that you and your family know and love but with milk as our No.1 ingredient. It's simple stuff!
- Milkybar® Mix Ups are here! An exciting mix of Milkybar® white chocolate pieces with a delicious creamy-tasting cocoa filling and milk chocolate pieces with a delicious creamy-tasting milky filling. Our Milkybar® Mix Ups are available in bags of different size.
- Did you know? Milkybar® was created in 1937 as a non-vitaminized variant of Nestlé's new pharmaceutical milk product, when the company almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Such sterile milk products were trusted by parents to help their children's development without the bacterial risks of fresh milk.
- Both kids and adults love the delicious taste of Milkybar® so why not enjoy simple moments with Milkybar® available in bars, blocks and buttons.
- Milkybar® is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you.
- Delicious creamy egg with one half white and one half milk chocolate with a pouch of Milkybar Mix Ups
- If you like this why not try the rest of the Mix Ups range
- Milk/White Chocolate Egg Shell
- Contains 10 servings.
- Milkybar MixUps Pouch
- Contains approximately 6 servings.
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 295g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Tree Nuts
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base
Preparation and Usage
- Milk/White Chocolate Egg Shell
- Share or save your chocolate egg!
- Know Your Servings
- 1/10 Egg = 1 Serving
- Or
- Milkybar MixUps Pouch
- Know Your Servings
- 6 Pieces = 1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Net Contents
295g
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- 1x Milk/White Chocolate Egg Shell
- 1x Milkybar MixUps Pouch
Ingredients
White Chocolate (Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder from (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum and Milk Solids 14% minimum, White and Milk Chocolates contain Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 1/10 egg Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2247kJ 458kJ 8400kJ - 538kcal 110kcal 2000kcal 6% Fat 30.6g 6.2g 70g 9% of which: saturates 18.2g 3.7g 20g 19% Carbohydrate 56.4g 11.5g 260g 4% of which: sugars 55.8g 11.4g 90g 13% Fibre 0.8g 0.2g - - Protein 8.5g 1.7g 50g 3% Salt 0.29g 0.06g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 10 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- 1x Milk/White Chocolate Egg Shell
- 1x Milkybar MixUps Pouch
Ingredients
Filled White Chocolate Pieces (Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed) (36%), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Mango Kernel, Sal, Shea), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Filled Milk Chocolate Pieces (Sugar, Milk Powders (Skimmed and Whole), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Mango Kernel, Sal, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, White and Milk Chocolates contain Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 6 pieces Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2248kJ 337kJ 8400kJ - 538kcal 81kcal 2000kcal 4% Fat 31.2g 4.7g 70g 7% of which: saturates 16.9g 2.5g 20g 13% Carbohydrate 53.1g 8.0g 260g 3% of which: sugars 52.3g 7.9g 90g 9% Fibre 1.1g 0.2g - - Protein 10.3g 1.6g 50g 3% Salt 0.33g 0.05g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains approximately 6 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
