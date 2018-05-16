Dog Man 8 Fetch-22 (Hb) Davora Pilkey

- HALF A MILLION DOG MAN BOOKS SOLD IN THE UK!
- Petey the Cat is out of jail, and he has a brand-new lease on
- life.
- While Petey's reevaluated what matters most, Li'l Petey is struggling
- to find the good in the world.
- Can Petey and Dog Man stop fighting like cats and dogs
- long enough to put their paws together and work as a team?
- They need each other now more than ever -- Li'l Petey (and theworld)
- is counting on them!
- Dav Pilkey's wildly popular Dog Man series appeals
- to readers of all ages and explores universally positive themes,
- including:
- empathy,
- kindness,
- persistence,
- and the importance of being true to one's self.
- Full colour pages throughout.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020