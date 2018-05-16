By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brewdog Pale Ale 330Ml

Brewdog Pale Ale 330Ml
£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • Green Dot
  • West coast classic
  • United we stand for better beer
  • Fiercely defiant and independent
  • A stone cold slayer
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Yeast, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

4.2% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cold.Manufacturing Date is 12 Months Prior to the Best Before Date Printed on this Bottle.

Produce of

Brewed & bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh.

Name and address

  • Brewed & bottled by:
  • BrewDog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

  • BrewDog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

