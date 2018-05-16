Superfood Bakery Cocoa Almond Cookie Mix 245G
Product Description
- Baking mix with cocoa powder and almonds
- Get more ideas at www.superfoodbakery.co.uk
- Organic
- Cookies that you and your body will love
- Light and flavourful cookies with cocoa and almonds
- High fibre
- Gluten and dairy free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 245g
Information
Ingredients
Gluten-Free Oats, Buckwheat Flour*, Desiccated Coconut, Cornflour, Coconut Sugar*, Cocoa Powder (8%), Ground Almonds (8%), Raising Agent (Gluten-Free Sodium Bicarbonate), Cinnamon, *Ingredient from organic agriculture
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Oats
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once made, store an airtight container and consume within a week.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 10 mins prep 12-15 mins bake
- Just add:
- For the entire pack (17 cookies):
- 1 egg
- 40ml (1/4 cup) vegetable oil
- 30g (2 tbsp) agave nectar
- For 1/2 pack (8 cookies):
- 1/2 egg
- 20ml (1/8 cup) vegetable oil
- 15g (1 tbsp) agave nectar
- Make It Vegan:
- For the entire pack (17 cookies):
- 1 ripe mashed banana
- 40ml (1/4 cup) vegetable oil
- 30g (2 tbsp) agave nectar
- For 1/2 pack (8 cookies):
- 1/2 ripe mashed banana
- 20ml (1/8 cup) vegetable oil
- 15g (1 tbsp) agave nectar
- Instructions:
- 1. Preheat the oven to 170°C. Line the baking sheet with baking paper and grease with some vegetable/coconut oil
- 2. In a small bowl combine the egg (Vegan: mashed banana), honey (or agave nectar) and oil.
- 3. Pour contents of the mix into a large bowl, add wet ingredients and stir until mixed.
- 4. Form the mixture into small balls (3-4cm in diameter), press slightly to flatten, put on the tray 2-3cm apart and bake for 12-15 minutes.
- 5. Remove from the oven and leave to cool for 10 minutes. Enjoy!
- More toppings?
- Enjoy with a dollop of almond or peanut butter!
Number of uses
Makes 17 cookies
Name and address
Return to
- bake@superfoodbakery.co.uk
Net Contents
245g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g dry product
|Per 6cm cookie made with egg, vegetable oil and agave
|Energy
|1599kJ
|386kJ
|-
|383kcal
|88kcal
|Fat
|14g
|5g
|- saturated
|7g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|55g
|10g
|- sugars
|22.4g
|4.6g
|Fibre
|7.9g
|1.2g
|Protein
|9.4g
|1.8g
|Salt
|1g
|0g
