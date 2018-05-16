Biotiful Dairy Kefir Slurpy Strawberry 100Ml
Product Description
- Kefir Slurpy strawberry
- Where does a team of superheroes live in our body?
- The Gut! We carry around Trillions of tiny Superheroes working hard to keep us happy and healthy.
- A cultured dairy drink full of gut-friendly bacteria - billions of them. British milk, real Strawberries and no sugar added. Perfect for lunchboxes and on the move. And no mess!
- Gut-friendly cultures
- Whole milk & real fruit
- No mess!
- Perfect for lunchboxes
- No sugar added - naturally occurring sugars
- Source of protein
- Pack size: 100ML
- No sugar added
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Cow's Milk (88%) Fermented with Live Kefir Cultures*, Natural Fruit Extracts (Apples, Grapes, Carob), Strawberry Purée (4%), Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Flavour, Elderberry Juice, Lemon Conc., *Includes Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Lactobacillus Casei, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated at 1°-5°C. Happy out of the fridge for 4 hours. If freezing, defrost before consuming.
Preparation and Usage
- As the cap is made of small parts, it's best to remove the cap for kids under 36 months.
- Shake well before opening and consume within 2 days.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Biotiful Dairy Ltd,
- PO Box 55560,
- London,
- SW7 9DJ.
Net Contents
100ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy, kcal (kj)
|65(270)
|Fat, (g)
|2.7
|of which saturates, (g)
|1.7
|Carbohydrates, (g)
|7.2
|of which sugars*, (g)
|5.9
|Proteins, (g)
|2.9
|Salt, (g)
|<0.1
|*naturally occurring sugars
|-
