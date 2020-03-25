Pedigree 110 Schmackos Multi Mix 790G
Offer
Product Description
- PEDIGREE 110 SCHMACKOS MULTI MIX 790G
- Delicious Tender Strips - PEDIGREE® SCHMACKOS™ treats for dogs are soft, succulent treats, full of delicious flavours that dogs adore.
- 110 tasty dog treat strips in beef & Lamb flavours
- PEDIGREE® dog food feeds the good dogs brings to our lives with delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% complete main meals for all dogs. Carefully developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre
- 5 x (22 pc / 158 g e) = 790 g
- Chewy dog treats with less than 30 kcal / treat
- Dog training treats with omega 6 to help keep them fit for life
- Dog treats for training with vitamin E to help support natural defences
- Treats for dogs with minerals including calcium to help keep bones strong
- Beef dog treats and lamb dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 790G
- Omega 6 to help keep them fit for life
- Vitamin E to help support natural defences
- Calcium to help keep bones strong
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (total 40%, including 11% Poultry, 22% Beef and 5% Lamb), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: Small dogs (5-9 kg), feed up to 1 stick per day. Medium dogs (10-24 kg), feed up to 2 sticks per day. Large dogs (25 kg+), feed up to 4 sticks per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Use each sachet within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Address all enquiries to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.uk.pedigree.com
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.pedigree.com
Net Contents
790g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|28.0
|Fat content:
|12.0
|Inorganic matter:
|8.0
|Crude fibre:
|3.0
|Moisture:
|19.0
|Calcium:
|1.0
|Omega 6 fatty acids:
|12028 mg/kg
|Energy:
|321 kcal/100 g
|Vitamin A:
|2288 IU
|Vitamin E:
|22.9 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|13.7 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Antioxidants
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020