Tesco Freefrom Chocolate Chicks & Friends 36G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2260kJ / 544kcal
Product Description
- Choc mini-figures made with inulin, rice syrup, and rice flour.
- Pack size: 36G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Rice Syrup, Inulin, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Net Contents
36g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (12g)
|Energy
|2260kJ / 544kcal
|271kJ / 65kcal
|Fat
|35.0g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|21.6g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|48.4g
|5.8g
|Sugars
|36.2g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|12.5g
|1.5g
|Protein
|2.5g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
