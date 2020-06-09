Tesco Mexican Inspired Salmon Bake 400G

- Energy1212kJ 291kcal14%
- Fat15.2g22%
- Saturates2.9g15%
- Sugars3.7g4%
- Salt1.7g28%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 638kJ / 153kcal
Product Description
- Skin-off salmon (Salmo salar) fillet strips with a piri piri sauce and nacho crumb.
- Responsibly Sourced
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Sleeve & Clean Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- © Tesco 2020. SC2073
- Responsibly sourced
- Paired with a spicy sauce and topped with a crunchy nacho crumb
- Expertly selected for freshness & quality
- Chilli rating - 2 - medium
- Oven 23 mins
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Piri Piri Sauce (50%) [Water, Red Pepper, Roasted Red Pepper, Onion, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Citrus Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cider Vinegar, Smoked Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Oregano, Basil, Jalapeño Chilli, Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Garlic Powder], Salmon (Fish) (45%), Nacho Crumb [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Parsley, Maize Flour, Olive Oil, Salt, Dried Red Pepper, Yeast, Sugar], Made using Salmon farmed in Norway or Scotland (U.K.), see front of pack
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-23 mins.
Pre-heat oven. Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Remove tray from the oven. Do not reheat once cooled.
Important: Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve with a side of Cajun wedges and roasted red peppers.
- Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (190g**)
|%RI*
|Energy
|638kJ / 153kcal
|1212kJ / 291kcal
|14%
|Fat
|8.0g
|15.2g
|22%
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|2.9g
|15%
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|9.8g
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|3.7g
|4%
|Fibre
|5.0g
|9.5g
|Protein
|12.6g
|23.9g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.7g
|28%
|Omega 3 (EPA/DHA)
|715mg
|1359mg
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 380g High in Omega 3
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020