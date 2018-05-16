Nuby Daytime Dummies 6-18 Months 2 Pack

Product Description
- Daytime Dummies
- 9/10† Mums Recommend
- † 880 out of 925 mums said they would recommend the Nûby™ dummy to a friend. July 2017
- 100% Acceptance or Moneyback*
- *Tested and accepted by 145 babies aged 0-24m Oct 2015
- Orthodontic Dentist Approved**
- **Approved by paediatric dentist Dr. Grace Yum
Information
Storage
Do not store in direct sunlight or near a source of heat.
Warnings
- For your child's safety
- WARNING!
- Inspect carefully before each use. Pull the dummy in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness.
- Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN 12586. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a dummy, your child may be strangled by them. Do not leave a dummy in direct sunlight or near a source of heat, or leave in disinfectant ("sterilising solution") for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat.
- If the dummy has a removable teat protector, keep it away from children to avoid suffocation.
- Do not store with or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Never dip teat in sweet substances or medication, your child may get tooth decay.
- REPLACE DUMMY AFTER ONE MONTH, FOR SAFETY AND HYGIENE REASONS. In the event that the dummy becomes lodged in the mouth, DO NOT PANIC; it cannot be swallowed and is designed to cope with such an event. Remove from the mouth with care, as gently as possible.
Net Contents
2 x Dummies
Safety information
For your child's safety WARNING! Inspect carefully before each use. Pull the dummy in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN 12586. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a dummy, your child may be strangled by them. Do not leave a dummy in direct sunlight or near a source of heat, or leave in disinfectant ("sterilising solution") for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat. If the dummy has a removable teat protector, keep it away from children to avoid suffocation. Do not store with or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Never dip teat in sweet substances or medication, your child may get tooth decay. REPLACE DUMMY AFTER ONE MONTH, FOR SAFETY AND HYGIENE REASONS. In the event that the dummy becomes lodged in the mouth, DO NOT PANIC; it cannot be swallowed and is designed to cope with such an event. Remove from the mouth with care, as gently as possible.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020