Acre Lane 2 Minted Lamb Leg Steaks 200G

- Energy676kJ 161kcal8%
- Fat7.6g11%
- Saturates3.8g19%
- Sugars3.9g4%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824 kJ
Product Description
- Minted Lamb Steaks
- Tender and juicy
- Succulent lamb with a mint glaze for a classic flavour combination
- Freshly frozen
- Cook from frozen
- 4 mins shallow fry from frozen
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Lamb (96%), Sugar, Acids (Sodium Diacetate, Malic Acid), Yeast Extract, Salt, Mint, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Thickener (Guar Gum), Ginger
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Defrosting Instructions: Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines below.
For best results cook from defrost.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 3 minutes, turn once. Leave to rest for 1 minute after cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 2 minutes, turn once. Leave to rest for 1 minute after cooking.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using lamb from U.K., EU, Chile, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- CAUTIONS: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. This product will contain bone.
Name and address
- Bawnbua Foods,
- 67 Crowhill Road,
- Bleary,
- Co. Armagh,
- N. Ireland,
- BT66 7AT.
Return to
- Guarantee: If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please write to us at the contact address below. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Bawnbua Foods,
- 67 Crowhill Road,
- Bleary,
- Co. Armagh,
- N. Ireland,
- BT66 7AT.
- info@bawnbua.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions 100g Contains
|When cooked according to instructions One Steak (82%)
|Energy
|824 kJ
|676 kJ
|-
|197 kcal
|161 kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|7.6g
|of which saturates
|4.7g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|3.9g
|of which sugars
|4.8g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Protein
|23.1g
|19.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.6g
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTIONS: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. This product will contain bone.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019