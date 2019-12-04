By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Acre Lane 2 Minted Lamb Leg Steaks 200G

Acre Lane 2 Minted Lamb Leg Steaks 200G
£ 2.19
£10.95/kg
One steak
  • Energy676kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824 kJ

Product Description

  • Minted Lamb Steaks
  • Tender and juicy
  • Succulent lamb with a mint glaze for a classic flavour combination
  • Freshly frozen
  • Cook from frozen
  • 4 mins shallow fry from frozen
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Lamb (96%), Sugar, Acids (Sodium Diacetate, Malic Acid), Yeast Extract, Salt, Mint, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Thickener (Guar Gum), Ginger

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Defrosting Instructions: Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines below.
For best results cook from defrost.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 3 minutes, turn once. Leave to rest for 1 minute after cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using lamb from U.K., EU, Chile, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • CAUTIONS: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. This product will contain bone.

Name and address

  • Bawnbua Foods,
  • 67 Crowhill Road,
  • Bleary,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • N. Ireland,
  • BT66 7AT.

Return to

  • Guarantee: If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please write to us at the contact address below. This does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions 100g ContainsWhen cooked according to instructions One Steak (82%)
Energy 824 kJ676 kJ
-197 kcal161 kcal
Fat 9.3g7.6g
of which saturates 4.7g3.8g
Carbohydrate 4.8g3.9g
of which sugars 4.8g3.9g
Fibre 0.8g0.7g
Protein 23.1g19.0g
Salt 0.8g0.6g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Safety information

CAUTIONS: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. This product will contain bone.

