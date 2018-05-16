Tesco Fire Pit Bratwurst Sausages 480G

- Energy640kJ 153kcal8%
- Fat8.7g12%
- Saturates2.9g15%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 927kJ / 222kcal
Product Description
- Pork sausages with a spicy seasoning.
- Pack size: 480G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Sugar, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Caraway Seed, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Cayenne Pepper, Ginger, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Marjoram.
Filled into beef collagen casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Net Contents
480g e
Nutrition
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020