Tesco Fire Pit Chicken Tikka Steaks 400G

- Energy455kJ 108kcal5%
- Fat2.8g4%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 583kJ / 138kcal
Product Description
- Skinless, boneless sliced chicken breast steaks with a tikka style marinade.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- US Pitmasters see BBQ as a craft using marinades and rubs for distinct flavours. Inspired by their passion, Fire Pit brings you a delicious selection of mains and sides so you can enjoy different tastes throughout the summer. Cook on your BBQ or under your grill to get that BBQ taste whatever the weather
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Rinse Tray - Widely Recycled
- © Tesco 2020. SC213685
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (90%), Yogurt (Milk), Water, Spices, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Ginger Purée, Herbs, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Paprika Extract, Dried Onion, Lemon Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Barbecue
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 8 mins. Heat a teaspoon of oil in a frying pan until hot. Place chicken steaks into the pan and cook for 4 minutes on either side, turning occasionally. Leave to rest for 1 minute.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 4 servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical chicken steak (78g**)
|Energy
|583kJ / 138kcal
|455kJ / 108kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|2.8g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|26.2g
|20.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 312g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020