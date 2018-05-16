Tesco Fire Pit Chicken Tikka Steaks 400G

Barbecue

Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.



Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

Important

Not suitable for microwave cooking. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: 8 mins. Heat a teaspoon of oil in a frying pan until hot. Place chicken steaks into the pan and cook for 4 minutes on either side, turning occasionally. Leave to rest for 1 minute.

