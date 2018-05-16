Tesco Teriyaki Pork Belly Slices 520G

- Energy1067kJ 257kcal13%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1333kJ / 321kcal
Product Description
- Boneless, rindless pork belly slices in a soy and garlic glaze with a teriyaki sauce.
- Taste of Japan Marinated in a soy & garlic teriyaki sauce with a sticky glaze.
- Pack size: 520G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (83%), Teriyaki Sauce [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Soya Bean, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Lemon Juice], Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Dried Onion, Maltodextrin, Dried Garlic, Colour (Plain Caramel), Ginger, Garlic Powder, Cinnamon, Honey, Parsley, Chilli Flakes, Fennel Seed, Star Anise, Soya Bean, Wheat, Black Pepper, Cider Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Clove.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours.
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Net Contents
520g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork belly slice (80g**)
|Energy
|1333kJ / 321kcal
|1067kJ / 257kcal
|Fat
|23.9g
|19.1g
|Saturates
|9.1g
|7.3g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|5.3g
|Sugars
|5.8g
|4.6g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|19.2g
|15.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 520g typically weighs 403g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
