T. Fin* Pork, Ched & Onion Hotdogs 400g

- Energy1019kJ 246kcal12%
- Fat19.8g28%
- Saturates7.5g38%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1376kJ / 332kcal
Product Description
- Pork blended with mature Cheddar cheese, onion and seasonings filled into natural pork casings.
- Made with selected cuts of prime British pork, mature cheddar cheese and onions. Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who've taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (74%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Water, Onion (5%), Rice Flour, Salt, Chive, Parsley, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Glyceryl Monostearate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One hotdog (74g**)
|Energy
|1376kJ / 332kcal
|1019kJ / 246kcal
|Fat
|26.8g
|19.8g
|Saturates
|10.2g
|7.5g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|19.1g
|14.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 298g.
|-
|-
