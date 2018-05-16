Gressingham Duck Breast Stir Fry Strips 175G

Product Description
- Stir Fry Duck Breast
- Pack size: 175G
Keep refrigerated 0°C to +4°C.Once opened cook within 24 hours and do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack. If freezing, freeze as soon after purchase as possible and within the use by date. Use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in the bottom of a refrigerator and cook within 24 hours. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
- Warning May contain bones.
175g
|Typical Values
|(cooked as per instructions) Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|627
|(kcal)
|148
|Fat
|1.1g
|of which Saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|35g
|Salt
|0.27g
