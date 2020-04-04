Tesco Sri Lankan Inspired Chicken Curry 450G
Offer
- Energy947kJ 225kcal11%
- Fat5.4g8%
- Saturates3.1g16%
- Sugars4.2g5%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 447kJ / 106kcal
Product Description
- Skinless, boneless diced chicken breast in a Sri Lankan style coating with a vegetable mix and a spicy Sri Lankan inspired curry sauce.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- We know eating healthily can be hard. This is why we've created a new range of products to make healthy eating more tasty & achievable. Our chefs use a huge range of colourful ingredients to create nutritious recipes that are brilliantly tasty and with health benefits called out simply and clearly on every pack.
- High in protein 1 of your 5 a day = 1/2 pack
- We know eating healthily can be hard. This is why we've created a new range of products to make healthy eating more tasty & achievable. Our chefs use a huge range of colourful ingredients to create nutritious recipes that are brilliantly tasty and with health benefits called out simply and clearly on every pack.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Clean - Tray - Widely Recycled
- © Tesco 2020. SC213685
- High in protein
- Each 1/2 pack serving contains 1 of your 5 a day
- Source of phosphorous
- Pack size: 450G
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- High in protein
- Source of phosphorous
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (44%), Butternut Squash, Sri Lankan Style Curry Sauce (17%) [Water, Coconut Milk, Onion, Spices, Cornflour, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Salt, Herbs, Tamarind Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Lime Juice, Flavouring], Chickpeas, Babycorn, Sugarsnap Peas, Sugar, Spices, Cornflour, Salt, Coconut, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Sunflower Oil, Flavouring.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid.
Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 35 minutes.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (212g**)
|Energy
|447kJ / 106kcal
|947kJ / 225kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|5.4g
|11.4g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|15.2g
|32.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.2g
|Phosphorus
|133mg (19%NRV)
|282mg (40%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 450g typically weighs 424g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020