Tesco Fire Pit Chilli &Lime Pork Loin Steaks 600G

Product Description
- Pork loin steaks with added water and a zesty chilli and lime marinade
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (86%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Chilli Powder, Tomato Powder, Glucose Syrup, Dried Onion, Dried Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Dried Garlic, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Maltodextrin, Dried Red Chilli, Parsley, Tapioca Starch, Concentrated Lime Juice, Citric Acid, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Flavouring, Cumin, Amarillo Chilli, Garlic Powder, Oregano.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours.
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork steak (83g**)
|Energy
|882kJ / 211kcal
|732kJ / 175kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|8.1g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|4.3g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|25.0g
|20.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When grilled according to instructions.
|** When grilled according to instructions 600g typically weighs 498g.
Safety information
