Nik Naks Rib & Saucy 85G

image 1 of Nik Naks Rib & Saucy 85G

Each 30g serving contains
  • Energy706kJ 170kcal
    9%
  • Fat11g
    16%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.54g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2354kJ

Product Description

  • Rib 'N' Saucy Flavour Corn Snack
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Have you tried our other great snack brands?
  • Discos®, Skips®, Wheat Crunchies®
  • Knobbly, wacky sticks of corn
  • Intensely tasty unusually knobbly
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No MSG
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Sunflower Oil (36%), Rib 'N' Saucy Flavour [Sugar, Yeast Extract, Salt, Spices, Natural Flavourings, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Acid: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract]

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Soya, Gluten, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

2 - 3 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure this product reaches you in perfect condition. If it does not, we want to know! Please return the pack and contents to our Consumer Services Team at the address shown, stating when and where purchased. If you have any questions or comments, please contact us:
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 9174494 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Serving
Energy 2354kJ706kJ
-565kcal170kcal
Fat 37g11g
of which Saturates 3.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate 52g16g
of which Sugars 3.8g1.1g
Fibre 0.7g<0.5g
Protein 6.3g1.9g
Salt 1.8g0.54g
2 - 3 servings per pack --

