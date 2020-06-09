Tesco Piri Piri Salmon Sizzle Strips 245G

- Energy1177kJ 283kcal14%
- Fat19.8g28%
- Saturates3.5g18%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1089kJ / 262kcal
Product Description
- Skin-off salmon (Salmo salar) fillet strips with a piri piri marinade.
- Tender and succulent salmon marinated in piri piri spices for a fiery kick
- Responsibly Sourced
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Sleeve & Rinse Tray - Recycle
- Film, Insert - Don't Recycle
- © Tesco 2020. SC2073
- Expertly selected for freshness & quality
- Chilli rating - 1
- Pan fry 6 mins
- High in omega 3
- Pack size: 245G
Information
Ingredients
Salmon (Fish) (95%), Piri Piri Marinade [Demerara Sugar, Tomato Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Paprika Flakes, Salt, Cumin, Garlic, Rice Flour, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Onion, Oak Smoked Sea Salt, Chipotle Chilli, Rubbed Parsley, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Powder, Flavour Enhancer (Citric Acid)], Made using Salmon farmed in Norway or Scotland (U.K.), see front of pack
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results pan fry.
Important: Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-15 mins
Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 6 mins
Heat 1 tbsp. (15 ml) of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Remove all packaging and place salmon fillets, unseasoned side down, into the pan. Turn halfway through cooking.
Produce of
Packed in Scotland (U.K.)
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- Serve as a wrap with shredded carrot, onion, cabbage and sliced halloumi with a yogurt and lime dressing, scatter with coriander and serve with sweet potato wedges.
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze.
- Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
245g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When pan fried according to instructions Per 100g
|When pan fried according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (108g**)
|%RI*
|Energy
|1089kJ / 262kcal
|1177kJ / 283kcal
|14%
|Fat
|18.3g
|19.8g
|28%
|of which saturates
|3.2g
|3.5g
|18%
|Carbohydrate
|0.7g
|0.7g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|0.7g
|1%
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|23.4g
|25.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|5%
|Omega 3 (EPA/DHA)
|1477mg
|1595mg
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**When pan fried according to instructions 245g typically weighs 215g
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
