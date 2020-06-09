Tesco Piri Piri Salmon Sizzle Strips 245G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results pan fry.

Important: Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.



Oven cook

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-15 mins

Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: 6 mins

Heat 1 tbsp. (15 ml) of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Remove all packaging and place salmon fillets, unseasoned side down, into the pan. Turn halfway through cooking.

