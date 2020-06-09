By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Piri Piri Salmon Sizzle Strips 245G

£ 4.00
£16.33/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1177kJ 283kcal
    14%
  • Fat19.8g
    28%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1089kJ / 262kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-off salmon (Salmo salar) fillet strips with a piri piri marinade.
  • Tender and succulent salmon marinated in piri piri spices for a fiery kick
  • Responsibly Sourced
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Sleeve & Rinse Tray - Recycle
  • Film, Insert - Don't Recycle
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Pan fry 6 mins
  • High in omega 3
  • Pack size: 245G
Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Fish) (95%), Piri Piri Marinade [Demerara Sugar, Tomato Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Paprika Flakes, Salt, Cumin, Garlic, Rice Flour, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Onion, Oak Smoked Sea Salt, Chipotle Chilli, Rubbed Parsley, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Powder, Flavour Enhancer (Citric Acid)], Made using Salmon farmed in Norway or Scotland (U.K.), see front of pack

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results pan fry.
Important: Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-15 mins
Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 6 mins
Heat 1 tbsp. (15 ml) of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Remove all packaging and place salmon fillets, unseasoned side down, into the pan. Turn halfway through cooking.

Produce of

Packed in Scotland (U.K.)

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Serve as a wrap with shredded carrot, onion, cabbage and sliced halloumi with a yogurt and lime dressing, scatter with coriander and serve with sweet potato wedges.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

245g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen pan fried according to instructions Per 100gWhen pan fried according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (108g**)%RI*
Energy 1089kJ / 262kcal1177kJ / 283kcal14%
Fat 18.3g19.8g28%
of which saturates 3.2g3.5g18%
Carbohydrate 0.7g0.7g
of which sugars 0.7g0.7g1%
Fibre 0.4g0.4g
Protein 23.4g25.3g
Salt 0.3g0.3g5%
Omega 3 (EPA/DHA)1477mg1595mg
Pack contains 2 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
**When pan fried according to instructions 245g typically weighs 215g---

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

