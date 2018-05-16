Tesco Chicken Tikka Stir Fry 500G
Product Description
- Skinless, boneless diced chicken breast in a tikka style coating, with mixed onion, red pepper, parsley topping and a tikka style sauce sachet.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Juicy chicken breast marinated in Indian spices, with chopped peppers and onions, and a lightly spiced tikka sauce.
- A Taste of India Marinated chicken breast, chopped peppers & onions in a tikka sauce
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Sachet - Don't Recycle
- A taste of India
- Marinated chicken breast, chopped peppers & onions in a tikka sauce
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (47%), Tikka Sauce Sachet (16%) [Yogurt (Milk), Water, Spices, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Purée, Herbs, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Salt, Paprika Extract, Coriander, Cumin, Dried Onion, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Dill Seed, Ginger, Clove, Lemon Oil], Red Pepper, White Onion, Red Onion, Sugar, Cornflour, Spices, Salt, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Herbs, Paprika Extract, Capsicum, Cumin, Oregano, Garlic Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Stir Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side. After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly.
9-11 mins. Heat a little oil in a frying pan over a medium heat, add the chicken and cook for 5-7 minutes, turning regularly. Add the vegetables to the frying pan and cook for a further 3 minutes. Add the sauce from the sachet and 100ml water and cook for a further 1 minute.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Name and address
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (224g**)
|Energy
|439kJ / 104kcal
|982kJ / 234kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|9.0g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|10.5g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.9g
|Protein
|12.1g
|27.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 448g.
|-
|-
Safety information
