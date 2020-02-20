Colgate Plax Natural Fresh Mouthwash 500Ml

Nice lemon flavour
This mouthwash leaves a nice mild lemon flavour in the mouth, really like it. Much less abrasive than usual mouthwash.
Mouthwash
I would recommend this product to anyone So please try this for yourselves and you will be happy with this.
Can't beat this
Hard to beat this product...absolutely ticks all the boxes..so happy no more bad-breath issues :)
A mouthwash that's different!
I cannot believe that a mouthwash can be so different. I was dubious about the taste but it was amazing - from first taste to after rinsing. My whole mouth felt refreshed and it lasted too!
Unusual alternative fo normal mouthwash flavours
The flavour of this mouthwash wasn't as 'fresh' as I'd expected - it was somewhere between soap and showergel but at least it wasn't the overpoweringly string taste that many are. The main drawback was it didn't leave my mouth feeling particularly fresh, just rather strange. OK if you can't tolerate the usual very medicated/minty flavours but I was disappointed.
A good Mouthwash
The feel and flavour are very good and the product is easy to use but I would advise the use of a childproof measuring cap. The product was effective for fresh breath over a long period of time and everyone who tried it liked it.
Excellent Flavour
This has a great flavour and leaves your mouth fresh
amazing
Really love this product..makes my mouth feel super clean.
lemon fresh
I received this mouth wash to test and I was surprised be the unique flavour. compared to other mouth washes ive tried it was nice, refreshing and didn't make you feel like you had rinsed your mouth with disinfectant. I felt fresh and clean, and I would recommend it to others to try
Colgate® Plax Natural Fresh Mouthwash
Colgate® Plax Natural Fresh Mouthwash it is the best for me and for all my family the flavour it is good and it give me good Fresh breath and always fell Clean with it.