Colgate Plax Natural Fresh Mouthwash 500Ml

4.5(78)Write a review
£ 3.50
£0.70/100ml

New

  • Mouthwash.
  • 10x longer cooling†
  • †vs brushing alone
  • Zero alcohol*
  • *This formula does not contain ethyl alcohol.
  • 24/7 Plaque Protection* Effectively Fights Bacteria
  • *when used twice daily.
  • Colgate Plax FreshFX is our latest freshness technology delivering a pleasurable cooling sensation that lasts 10x longer than brushing alone. Colgate Plax Tea & Lemon formula contains 100% natural tea and lemon extracts.
  • Fresher smiles between brushings
  • Clinically tested by dentists
  • Contains fluoride for cavity protection
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Aroma, Sodium Saccharin, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Fluoride, Menthol, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Citrus Limon Peel Oil, CI 19140, CI 42051, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (225 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Use it twice a day for non-burning freshness and effective cleaning.

Warnings

  • Do not swallow. Not recommended for children under 6. Keep away from reach of children.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk
  • www.colgate.eu.com

Lower age limit

6 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

78 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice lemon flavour

5 stars

This mouthwash leaves a nice mild lemon flavour in the mouth, really like it. Much less abrasive than usual mouthwash.

Mouthwash

5 stars

I would recommend this product to anyone So please try this for yourselves and you will be happy with this.

Can't beat this

5 stars

Hard to beat this product...absolutely ticks all the boxes..so happy no more bad-breath issues :)

A mouthwash that's different!

5 stars

I cannot believe that a mouthwash can be so different. I was dubious about the taste but it was amazing - from first taste to after rinsing. My whole mouth felt refreshed and it lasted too!

Unusual alternative fo normal mouthwash flavours

4 stars

The flavour of this mouthwash wasn't as 'fresh' as I'd expected - it was somewhere between soap and showergel but at least it wasn't the overpoweringly string taste that many are. The main drawback was it didn't leave my mouth feeling particularly fresh, just rather strange. OK if you can't tolerate the usual very medicated/minty flavours but I was disappointed.

A good Mouthwash

5 stars

The feel and flavour are very good and the product is easy to use but I would advise the use of a childproof measuring cap. The product was effective for fresh breath over a long period of time and everyone who tried it liked it.

Excellent Flavour

5 stars

This has a great flavour and leaves your mouth fresh

amazing

5 stars

Really love this product..makes my mouth feel super clean.

lemon fresh

5 stars

I received this mouth wash to test and I was surprised be the unique flavour. compared to other mouth washes ive tried it was nice, refreshing and didn't make you feel like you had rinsed your mouth with disinfectant. I felt fresh and clean, and I would recommend it to others to try

Colgate® Plax Natural Fresh Mouthwash

5 stars

Colgate® Plax Natural Fresh Mouthwash it is the best for me and for all my family the flavour it is good and it give me good Fresh breath and always fell Clean with it.

1-10 of 78 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

