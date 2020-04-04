Tesco Smoky BBQ Pork Shoulder Steaks 325g
- Energy1271kJ 304kcal15%
- Fat17.9g26%
- Saturates7.1g36%
- Sugars3.0g3%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 921kJ / 221kcal
Product Description
- Boneless pork shoulder steaks marinated in a barbecue seasoning, topped with smoked Cheddar cheese and a roasted sweetcorn, red kidney beans and grilled red pepper mix.
- A Taste of America Marinated in a smoky Texan style BBQ sauce with Cheddar cheese topping
- Pack size: 325G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (78%), Smoked Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Roasted Sweetcorn, Sugar, Red Kidney Beans, Grilled Red Pepper, Maize Starch, Tomato Powder, Salt, Potato Starch, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Smoked Salt, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika, Dextrose, Cinnamon, Onion Extract, Lemon Extract, Coriander Extract, Garlic Extract, Marjoram Extract, Oregano Extract, Flavouring, Thyme Extract, Cumin Extract, Chilli Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Lecithins, Cumin Seed, Pimento Extract, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Net Contents
325g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (138g**)
|Energy
|921kJ / 221kcal
|1271kJ / 304kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|17.9g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|7.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.7g
|5.2g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.5g
|Protein
|21.7g
|29.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 325g typically weighs 276g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
