Gressingham Aromatic Duck Shred Pack 210G

Product Description
- Seasoned Shredded Gressingham Duck® with 6 Chinese Style Pancakes and Hoisin Sauce
- Pack size: 210G
Information
Ingredients
Aromatic Duck (50%) (Duck (85%), Water, Rice Wine, Salt, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Carbonate, Sugar, Malt Vinegar Powder, Tapioca Starch, Natural Spice Extracts (Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Anise, Cinnamon, Fennel, Clove), Cardamom, Ginger, Aniseed, Clove, Fennel), Hoisin Sauce (23%) (Sugar, Water, Yellow Bean Sauce (Fermented Soya Bean Paste (Soya Bean, Water, Salt, Sugar, Salt, Wheatflour) Soya Sauce (Water, Soya, Wheat, Salt)), Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Rice Wine, Fennel Seed, Cinnamon, Aniseed, Chilli, Malt Extract, Garlic Puree, Salt), Pancakes (27%) (Wheatflour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0°C to +4°C. Once opened, cook within 24 hours and do not exceed use by date.This product has been previously frozen; however, if you do wish to re-freeze, it is safe to do so. If freezing, freeze as soon after purchase as possible and within the use by date. Use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in the bottom of a refrigerator and cook within 24 hours. Do not refreeze once defrosted. For use by date see front of pack.
Net Contents
210g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(cooked as per instructions) Per 100g
|(cooked as per instructions) Per Filled Pancake (35g)
|Reference Intake Per Filled Pancake
|Energy (kJ)
|937
|328
|4%
|(kcal)
|222
|78
|Fat
|6.0g
|2.1g
|3%
|of which Saturates
|1.4g
|0.5g
|3%
|Carbohydrate
|26g
|9.2g
|of which Sugars
|11g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|<0.5g
|4%
|Protein
|15g
|5.3g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.58g
|10%
|Of your daily Reference Intake*
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcals
|-
|-
|-
|This pack serves 1 as a main or 2 as a starter
|-
|-
|-
