Tesco Fire Pit Mexican Style Pork Shoulders Steaks 400G

- Energy1567kJ 376kcal19%
- Fat25.9g37%
- Saturates9.7g49%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1244kJ / 299kcal
Product Description
- Boneless thick cut pork shoulder steaks with a Mexican inspired seasoning.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (93%), Sugar, Chilli Powder, Maize Starch, Dried Red Pepper, Salt, Maltodextrin, Coriander, Garlic Powder, Dried Green Pepper, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Cumin, Chipotle Chilli, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Salt, Thickener (Guar Gum), Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Orange Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours.
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork steak (126g**)
|Energy
|1244kJ / 299kcal
|1567kJ / 376kcal
|Fat
|20.6g
|25.9g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|9.7g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Protein
|26.1g
|32.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When grilled according to instructions.
|** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 252g.
