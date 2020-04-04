Tesco Cheese & Bacon Chicken Burger 310G
Offer
- Energy1287kJ 308kcal15%
- Fat19.4g28%
- Saturates8.6g43%
- Sugars0.3g0%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 997kJ / 239kcal
Product Description
- Skinless, boneless chicken thigh fillet topped with a mature Cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese blend, smoked bacon lardons and a herb crumb.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Juicy chicken thigh topped with breadcrumbs, bacon lardons and a cheddar cheese and mozzarella melt.
- A Taste of America Chicken thigh topped with breadcrumbs, bacon lardons and mozzarella melt
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Clean Tray - Widely Recycled
- © Tesco 2020. SC213685
- A taste of America
- Chicken thigh topped with breadcrumbs, bacon lardons and mozzarella melt
- Pack size: 310G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (64%), Cheese Blend (16%) [Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Butter (Milk), Salt, Black Pepper, Potato Starch], Smoked Bacon Lardons (12%) [Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Parsley, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Rosemary, Thyme, Thyme Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid.
Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
310g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (129g**)
|Energy
|997kJ / 239kcal
|1287kJ / 308kcal
|Fat
|15.1g
|19.4g
|Saturates
|6.7g
|8.6g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|8.2g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|19.5g
|25.1g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 310g typically weighs 258g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020