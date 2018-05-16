Vitalite Dairy Free Cheese Slices 200G
- Dairy free alternative to cheese with added calcium and vitamin B12
- For more details please visit vitalitedairyfree.co.uk
- With no compromise on taste, Vitalite Dairy Free Sliced Cheese is a great alternative to traditional cheese.
- With added calcium and vitamin B12, Vitalite delivers a great tasting dairy free cheese that is great hot or cold. Add it to your sandwichor or melt over your favourite vegan burger. Vitalite is approved by the Vegan Society.
- - Free From: Palm, Dairy, Lactose, Soya and Gluten
- - Irresistibly versatile
- - With added calcium and vitamin B12
- - Made with coconut oil
- - Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians (approved by Vegan Society)
- Go Dairy Free with Vitalite.
- Vitalite trays are recyclable, however the film is not currently recyclable by local authorities, but we're working on it. In the meantime, please recycle your film packaging through TerraCycle®'s alternative recycling solution.
- We don't do dairy. It's not beneath us. It's just not for us. At Vitalite we are proud to give you great tasting products without the dairy. Leaving you to live life to the full!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Not Yet Recycled
- Vitalite ®
- Pack size: 200G
Water, Modified Starch, Coconut Oil, Salt, Tricalcium Citrate, Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin B12
- Free From: Soya
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.
- www.vitalitedairyfree.co.uk
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1186kJ / 285kcal
|Fat
|20.2g
|of which saturates
|17.3g
|Carbohydrates
|25.2g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|2g
|Vitamin B12
|2.1µg (84% RI)
|Calcium
|281mg (35% RI)
|RI = Reference Intake
|-
