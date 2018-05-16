By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fire Pit Piri Piri Chicken Steaks 300G

Tesco Fire Pit Piri Piri Chicken Steaks 300G
£ 3.00
£1.00/100g
One typical steak
  • Energy339kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 555kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast with piri piri seasoning.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (93%), Sugar, Spices, Salt, Maize Starch, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Chilli Flakes, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Parsley, Paprika Extract, Lime Oil.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Warnings

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical steak (61g**)
Energy555kJ / 131kcal339kJ / 80kcal
Fat1.3g0.8g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.4g2.1g
Sugars3.3g2.0g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein26.2g16.0g
Salt0.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g packg typically weighs 246g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

