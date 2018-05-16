Product Description
- PROVOKE TOUCH OF BRUNETTE GREY BLEND COND 200ML
- Touch Of Brunette, Brunette Enhancing Conditioner adds colour vibrancy, covers first greys & leaves hair feeling restored.
- Our most advanced Illuminex formula is a sulphate free system*, developed with IoPlex™ to deposit colour onto the hair**. Enriched with inca inchi oil for hair that is smoother, softer & shinier.
- **Optimal results achieved when used with our Brunette Enhancing Shampoo.
- *Includes Shampoo & Conditioner.
- Sulphate free system*
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum (Fragrance), Behentrimonium Chloride, Mica, Potassium Sorbate, Disodium EDTA, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Plukenetia Volubilis (Inca Inchi) Seed Oil, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein PG-Propyl Silanetriol, Benzophenone-4, Coumarin, Disodium Distyrylbiphenyl Disulfonate, Tocopherol, CI 77491 (Iron Oxides), Basic Brown 17, HC Blue N0. 16, Basic Red 76
Warnings
- CAUTION:
- Pigments can stain, avoid clothing & porous surfaces. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Use as directed. Keep out of reach of children.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
