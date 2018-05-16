Tesco Seafood Stick Cocktail 170G

- Energy558kJ 134kcal7%
- Fat8.5g12%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars8.5g9%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 656kJ / 157kcal
Product Description
- Surimi pieces made with Alaska Pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) and/or Hake (Merluccius productus) with added water and starches, with a sauce made from mayonnaise, tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice.
- Ready to Eat Seafood stick cocktail Sweet white fish stick pieces paired with a Marie Rose sauce The fish in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Ready to Eat Responsibly Sourced
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Surimi (24%) [Alaska Pollock (Fish) and/or Hake (Fish), Sugar], Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Cornflour, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Pea Starch, Potato Starch, Flavouring (Crustacean), Tomato Paste, Dried Egg White, Worcestershire Sauce [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Purée, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée], Colour (Lycopene), Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Mustard Flour, Single Cream (Milk).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Net Contents
170g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pot (85g)
|Energy
|656kJ / 157kcal
|558kJ / 134kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|8.5g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|10.9g
|9.3g
|Sugars
|10.0g
|8.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Protein
|5.4g
|4.6g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
