Dc Batman 12 Inch Assorted

With 11 points of articulation, it's easy to pose this 30 cm action figure into a variety of dynamic action poses. Create your own epic good vs evil adventures!

Create your own epic superhero and supervillain adventures with this 30 cm Action Figures! Each action figure features 11 points of articulation and detailed comic styling that brings your favourite Batman heroes and villains to life! Team up with the Dynamic Duo of Batman and Robin and help rid Gotham City of its most sinister villains and criminals. Engage your imagination and pose your action figure as you play out your own Batman storylines and battles! With a range of figures to collect, expand your Batman action figure collection and protect Gotham City with the Batman 30 cm Action Figures!

Please note this is an assortment. You will only receive one of the pictured designs. If you would like a specific design, please add this to the notes section at the checkout page.