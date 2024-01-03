Barbie Baby Sitter Skipper Feature Babies

Play out classic babysitting moments with Barbie® Skipper™ Babysitters Inc.™ playsets that come with a baby doll, themed accessories and a fun feature to immerse kids in role-play! Choose from three themed sets: feeding and bath time with a color-change feature, crawling and playtime with lifelike movement and feeding and diaper changing with a transformation moment. Collect the Barbie® babysitting dolls and toys to inspire imaginations and explore new possibilities because when a girl plays with Barbie®, she discovers everything she can become (each sold separately, subject to availability). Barbie® Skipper™ Babysitters Inc.™ dolls and playsets let kids explore their nurturing side -- these sets let them be the babysitter! Choose from classic childhood moments like bath time, crawling and diaper changing. Each has a fun feature to inspire storytelling: the bath-time baby doll has a color-change feature on her face that goes from clean to dirty and back when washed in the tub, the crawling baby doll has bobbling features to mimic real-life movement and the diaper change doll needs to be changed after being fed to clean her bottom. Kids will find it easy to babysit these fun small dolls, and with so many pieces to inspire storytelling, they can play out endless babysitting adventures. It's so much fun to be babysitter and care for others with these fun-filled playsets because when a girl plays with Barbie®, she imagines everything she can become! Collect the Babysitters Inc.™ dolls and accessories to fill playtime with babysitting fun. The playsets include a small toddler doll or baby doll with unique feature and themed accessories. Each sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary.

Lower age limit

3 Years