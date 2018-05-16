Jacobs Mini Cheddars Original 18 Pack 450G
New
- Energy535 kJ 128 kcal6%
- Fat7.3g10%
- Saturates2.9g15%
- Sugars1.3g1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Cheese Snack Biscuits
- To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit ww.123healthybalance.com
- Real cheese is mixed into the dough
- Before we bake to golden perfection!
- Baked to delight so you can snack happy!
- There are other Mini Cheddars flavours like Cheese & Onion and BBQ!
- Have you tried...
- Jacob's Mini Cheddars 7 Cheese & Onion Flavour
- Grab one!
- Baked with real cheese
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Dried Cheese (12%) (Milk) [Dried Powdered Cheese (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extract (Barley)], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Dried Whey (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, sodium Bicarbonate), Acid (Lactic Acid), Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of servings per multipack: 18
Name and address
- Jacob's Bakery,
- Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
- P.O. Box 8026,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 9AE,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy our product in perfect condition. Please contact us on our Careline if you have any comments or feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- UK 08081 449454
- Mail: Jacob's, Bakery,
- Consumer Services Department,
- Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
- P.O. Box 8026,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 9AE,
- UK.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack (25g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2139
|535
|(kcal)
|512
|128
|Fat
|29.2g
|7.3g
|of which Saturates
|11.6g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|50.1g
|12.5g
|of which Sugars
|5.1g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.6g
|Protein
|10.6g
|2.7g
|Salt
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Typical number of servings per multipack: 18
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020