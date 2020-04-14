Tesco Fajita Fish Mix 400G

- Energy597kJ 142kcal7%
- Fat3.2g5%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars3.3g4%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 403kJ / 96kcal
Product Description
- Pieces of Basa (Pangasius hypophthalmus) in a spicy seasoning, with onions and red and yellow peppers.
- Skinless and boneless basa pieces, marinated in a mexican style sauce. Prepared with mixed peppers and onions, perfect for fajitas. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Responsibly sourced Basa in a Mexican style marinade with mixed peppers and onions
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Basa (Fish) (55%), Onion (20%), Red Pepper (10%), Yellow Pepper (10%), Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Coriander Seed, Cumin Powder, Chilli Flakes, Oregano, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Pimento Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
Safety information
