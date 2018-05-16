Product Description
- Childs Farm Sens Skin Org Fig S/Poo 250ml
- This Shakespeare inspired range celebrates notable characters from our favourite plays.
- Shampoo inspired by 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'
- Our shampoo with naturally derived cleansing agents, cleans and detangles to leave hair feeling soft and smooth. Suitable for all hair types.
- Contains naturally derived ingredients, organic fig fruit extract and a fig fragrance.
- Childs Farm is an award winning British brand that uses naturally - derived ingredients and essential oils to produce mild, kind and delicious smelling toiletries that care for the skin and hair of newborns, babies and children.
- We believe that children should feel happy in their skin whether it's normal, sensitive or even skin that is prone to eczema.
- That's why we use only the best naturally derived ingredients and essential oils, our range of mild, kind and delicious-smelling toiletries care for the delicate skin and hair of newborns, babies and children.
- Most of our range is registered with The Vegan Society and as huge animal lovers we are proud to be certified by Cruelty Free International.
- All our lovely products are dermatologist and paediatrician approved as suitable for sensitive skin and also safe for people who may be prone to eczema. Coupled with a good dose of fun and some delicious fragrances, we hope you love using them as much as we do.
- In other words, you can use them with absolute confidence whilst putting the fun back into bath time.
- Green Dot
- Recyclable
- This plastic bottle comprises between 30-100% recycled plastic, depending on what is available at the time of manufacture. Our aim is for 100% recycled plastic bottles all the time, and you can help us achieve this by recycling this bottle & any other plastics that you use in your daily life. Thank you!
- The packaging is recyclable, please wash out and squash the bottle after use, pop the cap back on as this can be recycled.
- Naturally derived cleansing agents
- Cleans and detangles
- Leaves hair feeling soft and smooth
- Suitable for all hair types
- Suitable for newborns and upwards
- Cruelty free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Citric Acid, Lauryl Glucoside, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Ficus Carica (Fig) Fruit Extract*, Sorbic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, (*Denotes certified organic ingredient)
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Massage a cherry-size amount of shampoo into wet hair, focusing on the hairline and scalp. Rinse off with warm running water. Repeat process if hair is long or thick. If hair is prone to tangles use a Childs Farm conditioner after shampooing.
Warnings
- If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amount of water and stop use.
Name and address
- The Barn,
- Kestrel Court,
- Vyne Road,
- Sherborne St John,
- Hampshire,
- RG24 9HJ.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
