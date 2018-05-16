Danone Simply Fruit & Veg. Yogurt 6 X 110G
New
Product Description
- Yogurt with a Fruit and Vegetable Layer
- Find out more at danoneyogurt.co.uk
- Pots not to be sold separately
- We Believe Focusing On The Simple Things Gives Us The Most Delicious Results
- That's why we've been passionate about live cultures since we started out in 1919. We use them to turn the milk (our blank canvas) into our deliciously thick and creamy yogurt. Even better, we've added a fruit & veg layer that we think tastes amazing, all with no added sugar or sweeteners. Simple as that. It's how we think yogurt should taste... thick and creamy but not too sweet. Oh- and we've made all our pots 100% recyclable, so when you're finished, the pot is just getting started.
- Simply fruit and veg with live cultures & no added sugar*
- *Contains naturally occuring sugars
- Danone
- Simply what matters
- 100% recyclable pot
- Live cultures
- Certified B Corp™
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 660G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max
Preparation and Usage
- Retain this packaging for information
Name and address
- Danone UK Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Danone Ireland Ltd.,
- Block 1,
Return to
- Danone UK Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Careline: UK 0808-144-9451
- Danone Ireland Ltd.,
- Block 1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
- Careline: ROI 1800-949992
Net Contents
6 x 110g ℮
- Per 110g:
- Energy328kJ 78kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
- 3 x Blueberry, blackcurrant & beetroot yogurt
- 3 x Mango, carrot & banana yogurt
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Blueberry (6%), Concentrated Apple Purée (5%), Blackcurrant (4%), Apple Fibre, Beetroot Purée (1.2%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Natural Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g per pot (110g) % RI** (110g) Energy (kJ) 298 328 4 Energy (kcal) 71 78 4 Fat (g) 2.5 2.8 4 of which saturates (g) 1.7 1.9 9 Carbohydrate (g) 7.2 7.9 3 of which sugars (g) 7.0 7.7 9 Protein (g) 4.3 4.7 9 Salt (g) 0.20 0.22 4 **RI: Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - -
- Per 110g:
- Energy330kJ 78kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
- 3 x Blueberry, blackcurrant & beetroot yogurt
- 3 x Mango, carrot & banana yogurt
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Mango Purée from Concentrate (12%), Mango (3%), Banana Purée (3%), Carrot Purée (3%), Apple Fibre, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Carrot Pumpkin Concentrate, Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g per pot (110g) % RI** (110g) Energy (kJ) 300 330 4 Energy (kcal) 71 78 4 Fat (g) 2.5 2.8 4 of which saturates (g) 1.7 1.9 9 Carbohydrate (g) 7.6 8.4 3 of which sugars (g) 7.4 8.1 9 Protein (g) 4.3 4.7 9 Salt (g) 0.20 0.22 4 **RI: Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - -
