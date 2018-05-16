Danone Simply Fruit & Veg. Mango Carrot Banana 450G

- Energy440kJ 105kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 293kJ/70kcal
Product Description
- Yogurt with a Fruit and Vegetable Layer
- Find out more at danoneyogurt.co.uk
- We believe focusing on the simple things gives us the most delicious results
- That's why we've been passionate about live cultures since we started out in 1919. They help us to turn milk into our delicious yogurt. Even better, we've added a fruit & veg layer that we think tastes amazing.
- Milk, live cultures, fruit & veg layer and no added sugar* or sweeteners. Simple as that. It's how we think yogurt should taste... thick and creamy but not too sweet. Oh - and we've made all our pots 100% recyclable, so when you're finished, the pot is just getting started.
- *Contains naturally occurring sugars
- Danone
- Simply what matters
- 100% recyclable pot
- Live cultures
- Certified B Corp™
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- No added sugar
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Mango Purée from Concentrate (12%), Mango (3%), Banana Purée (3%), Carrot Purée (3%), Apple Fibre, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Carrot Pumpkin Concentrate, Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max. Enjoy within 3 days of opening.Use by: see lid/side of pot.
Number of uses
3 servings to enjoy per pot
Name and address
- Danone UK Ltd.,
- Po Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Danone Ireland Ltd.,
- Block 1,
Return to
- UK 0808-144-9451
- ROI 1800-949992
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 1/3 pot (150g)
|% RI** (150g)
|Energy
|293kJ/70kcal
|440kJ/105kcal
|5%
|Fat
|2.4g
|3.6g
|5%
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|2.4g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|11g
|4%
|of which sugars
|6.8g
|10g
|11%
|Protein
|4.7g
|7.1g
|14%
|Salt
|0.21g
|0.32g
|5%
|**RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|3 servings to enjoy per pot
|-
|-
|-
