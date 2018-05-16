Danone Strawberry & Blood Orange Yogurt 145G

- Energy442kJ 106kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 305kJ/73kcal
Product Description
- Yogurt with a fruit layer
- We Believe Focusing on the Simple Things Gives Us the Most Delicious Results
- That's why we've been passionate about live cultures since we started out in 1919. They help us to turn milk into our deliciously thick and creamy yogurt. Even better we've added creative fruit combos that we think taste amazing, all with no added sugar* or sweeteners. So, grab a spoon and dig in!
- *Contains naturally occuring sugars
- Danone
- Simply what matters
- 100% recyclable pot
- Live cultures
- Certified B Corp™
- Suitable for vegetarians
- No added sugar
- Pack size: 145G
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Strawberry (6%), Concentrated Apple Purée (6%), Apple Fibre, Blood Orange (2%), Natural Flavourings, Black Carrot Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.Use by: see pot.
Name and address
- Danone UK Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Danone Ireland Ltd.,
- Block 1,
Return to
- UK 08081449451
- Danone Ireland Ltd.,
- Block 1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
- ROI 1800949992
Net Contents
145g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per 145g pot
|(%RI**):
|Energy
|305kJ/73kcal
|442kJ/106kcal
|(5%)
|Fat
|2.5g
|3.6g
|(5%)
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|2.5g
|(12%)
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|11g
|(4%)
|of which sugars
|7.5g
|11g
|(12%)
|Protein
|4.2g
|6.1g
|(12%)
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.29g
|(5%)
|**RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
