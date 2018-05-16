Glade Candle Plum Passion Pulse 224G

- Bring out the best in you with Glade Plum Passion Pulse Large Candle 224g. Notes of tart plum and thyme revitalise you, as fierce purple dahlia and tonka beans fuel your need to succeed. Tune in to your true self with this fragranced candle, which gives more glow to any room in your home. Glade Large Candles quickly fill your home with a combination of alluring fragrance and warm light.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
- Tune in to your true self with the notes of tart plum, revitalizing thyme, purple dahlia and tonka beans
- Limited edition Plum Passion Pulse fragrance, passionately crafted to express your spirit
- The candle's sophisticated design quickly fills the room with fragrance
- Fragrance continues after the candle is blown out
- Search “Glade Playlist” on Spotify
- Pack size: 224G
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Do not use if glass is chipped or cracked. Trim wick to 1/4 inch before each lighting. Keep candle free of matches and all material. Do not burn on cold, wet or unstable surface. Burn away from drafts. Never touch or move while lit, or until wax hardens. Never burn more than four hours. Stop use when 1/4 inch of wax remains. Do not extinguish with water. Do not reuse. Discard glass jar after use. Lead-free wick.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
224g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020